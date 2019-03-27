‘PoS Carnival 2019 a success’

Alderman Wendell Stephen.

THE Port of Spain City Council declared Carnival 2019 a resounding success at its monthly statutory meeting at City Hall.

Speaking at the meeting, alderman Wendell Stephen thanked fellow aldermen and Carnival committee members, the city and municipal police officers, patrol officers, visiting ministers, including Minister of Community Development Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Minister of National Security Stuart Young, and visitors to the city for making Port of Spain Carnival a safe and enjoyable one.

“We’ve had six years of success,” said Stephen, “and every year we have had Carnival celebrations we have added something more, and that is something that we could be proud of.”

Council members acknowledged that they had a few challenges, like sanitation issues, but they were quickly dealt with.

Deputy Mayor Hillan Morean congratulated and commended the alderman for yet another successful Carnival, and lauded him for his prudent management of funds.

“He has ensured that he can do more with less and has shown us that we can do the same. He is making sure that the funds go to the people that need it,” Morean said.

Morean also called for more input from the public to make downtown Carnival even better. He said while he welcomes the families who regularly take part in downtown Carnival, more people taking part in the competitions in Port of Spain would breathe new life into the celebrations.

“To think if we had a little more inducement or excitement in the thing we could see more people taking part in the competition, particularly the J’Ouvert competition,” Morean said.