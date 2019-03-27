Plant trees and prevent landslips

THE EDITOR: Your photograph on the Newsday of March 19 of Henry Awong, chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, looking at a major landslip off the Brasso Tamana Road was most revealing.

What catches the reader’s eye immediately is the total absence of trees in the affected area. Trees, especially deep-rooted ones (such as teak), can prevent landslips.

Although the Brasso Tamana Road falls under the Ministry of Works, local government can be instrumental in collaborating with this ministry and the Ministry of Agriculture in planting appropriate trees that would significantly prevent road slippage in areas prone to this.

It would be noticed that within this region there are numerous land slippage areas where the simple solution of planting appropriate trees can be implemented. Some such areas include Todds Road, Chickland Road, Caparo and the Guaracara Tabaquite Road. There are many minor roads where this solution can work.

I urge all local government bodies to adopt this approach as soon as possible.

LENNOX SANKERSINGH via e-mail