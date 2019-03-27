Plans ongoing for Pro League, Super League merger

PLANS ARE still ongoing towards a proposed merger between the Pro League and TT Super League.

Both parties met yesterday at the TT Football Association (TTFA) office, located at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

“We had a meeting, a very successful one I might add,” said TT Super League president Keith Look Loy. “We’re trying to put infrastructure in place to (ensure) that we will have the finances that has been promised to us from the Sports Company and FIFA. But, until then, it’s just numbers on a paper.”

He continued, “We’re doing our best to ensure that we get this money before the season begins as planned. In the meantime, we’re trying to ensure that the league has a proper structure, a proper legal framework etcetera. It is all very urgent because the League is due to kick off in June.”

Among those involved in yesterday’s meeting were Jamaal Shabazz and Brent Sancho (Pro League), Look Loy and George Joseph (Super League), Anthony Moore (TTFA) and Lindsay Gillette (independent member).

Look Loy mentioned three things which the commission (comprising those in attendance yesterday) plans to do.

“The money that has been promised will, in fact be delivered,” Look Loy said. “Secondly we can set up the legal framework, constitutions, regulations and thirdly to put things in place, to hire staff to run the league, that we can begin on time.”