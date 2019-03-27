My stressful SEA journey

THE EDITOR: Have you ever thought of words such as happiness, results or tears as an SEA pupil? I can’t speak for all SEA pupils but if you’re in a competitive family it’s like being trapped in a SEA cage. Don’t even mention if you have an older sibling who did well, that’s double trouble.

If you don’t know what SEA or Secondary Entrance Assessment is, you probably live under a rock. SEA is an examination that addresses the knowledge and skills that you were taught during primary school.

I’m stressed about SEA. With this weight on your shoulders and your parents doubling down on you, the terrifying beast called “pressure” has arisen. In my opinion, the scariest thing is the overly large number of pupils doing the exam.

Here’s one question: in this 2019 format, are we the children being used as guinea pigs? I want to know because I’m not sure it made any sense having something new and giving less time to prepare for it.

I would say putting 11-12-year-olds who are still enjoying the last bit of youth through that level of pressure and stress is extreme. This year, knowing you have less time, it is stressful and even exhausting, especially since it’s the first year of the new format.

At my age, I don’t deserve to be up at night worrying about my future. Is that reasonable? Why are we being put through that level of stress?

At my school my teachers try to make the journey as pleasant as possible as we still participate in most activities and we have received superb academic guidance. Despite their efforts, however, the pressure of SEA continues to loom over me because everyone’s expectation is so high.

Does the stress end after the exam? No! It is a nightmare until results. Why do we need SEA?

RAIYAH AFOON

Standard Five

The Athenian

Pre-Secondary School