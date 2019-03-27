Murdered teen told teacher, ‘Don’t forget me, Sir’

Kevin Peters

A TEACHER at St Jude’s Home for Girls in Port of Spain, Kevin Peters, gave a moving speech about his former student Netanya Mohambally, 17, when he spoke at her funeral yesterday.

“Mr Peters, don’t forget me, Sir,” were the last words he heard from Mohambally, whom he described as dedicated and committed.

Peters last saw her the day before her 17th birthday, two weeks ago.

“One must be 17 to apply for a nursing licence, and she came with her mother to remind the school’s secretary to register her name so that she can start her course in nursing in September.”

The last word of this once successful student echoed in Peters' ears when news broke that she had been murdered. Peters cried and had to be consoled by fellow teachers from St Jude's.

The funeral took place at Guide's Funeral Home Main Road, Couva. Among those present were other teachers, counsellors, students and friends from St Jude's.

Right after she was successful in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams, the teenager wrote an e-mail to Peters: "Thank you so much for helping me pass all my subjects. My mom is so proud of me and for that I am forever grateful that you helped me to make her proud and happy. One day I hope to repay you for all the hard work you help me put in to help me accomplish my goal and pass all my subjects. Again I thanked you so much and have a wonderful day. Yours truly, A happy, elated and grateful student – Netanya Mohambally."

Peters said Mohambally entered the school at 15, to sign up for the CSEC exams, registered and became a student in June of 2017. He described her as an ambitious young woman who stopped at nothing to reach her goal.

“She was too young to register for the CSEC exams, but she pleaded with the heads at this school until she was accepted,” he said. As a testimony to her ability, he said, after nine months in his class, Mohambally gained a full CSEC certificate with five passes, in English A, principles of business, social studies, office administration and mathematics.

“It was no secret that Netanya wanted to become a nurse, so in true Netanya fashion, she was at the door of the Ministry of Education in August of 2018 to register for human and social biology as a science subject is necessary to pursue her degree in nursing.”

Mohambally’s cousin Shannon Sundarsingh joined with another cousin. Anuradha Seepersad. to give the eulogy. Sundarsingh said, Mohambally was seven months old when she had open-heart surgery, but came out stronger and became a normal healthy child.

“Netanya was a beautiful person with an infectious smile that lit up the room when she walked in,” Sundarsingh said. She recalled a father figure in Mohambally's life by the name of David. “She fondly called him 'Daddy David,' but in 2010, Netanya’s life was shaken when David died in a car accident. After this mishap, she struggled for years to pick up the pieces,” Sundarsingh said.

After graduating from St Jude's, Mohambally worked at Pennywise Cosmetics in Chaguanas. She wanted to earn enough to pay for her nursing degree.

Her body was found in a drain in Couva on Saturday. She had been chopped to death. Five days before, she went missing from her home in Chaguanas.

No one has been held for her murder.Chaguanas police are investigating.