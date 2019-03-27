Mayor: ‘No financial support means lost chances for Sando’

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello

WEEKS after Carnival ended, San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello said a lot of economic opportunities were lost owing to a lack of financial support.

He said people who depended on this activity to generate income were denied the opportunity and it is time a critical look be taken to put it on a equal footing with other Carnivals.

Speaking at the monthly statutory meeting of the San Fernando City Corporation earlier today (Wednesday), Regrello said Carnival in the city has been stymied and owing to a lack of finances is on "life support."

Regrello said the lack of support from government and other sources had affected vendors and entrepreneurs in the city who look to Carnival yearly to generate income.

"When combined with the lack of financial attractiveness to Carnival practitioners (whose prizes were slashed as a result of a decrease in funding), what we see is a multifaceted assault on Carnival in San Fernando that has led to this unfortunate situation, which is Carnival is on life support.

"I make no excuses, as a member of the Society of Arts and Culture, I find this affront to Carnival in San Fernando an atrocity, based on our history.

"Our Carnival has global reach and unrivalled financial potential. I see an opportunity that we as citizens of San Fernando should not be denied."

On this basis, he said, investors, whether corporate citizens, the National Carnival Commission, or donors, "must be made aware of the magnetic global appeal that is Trinidad Carnival."

He said the celebrations have garnered a reputation that now spans the global diaspora and although not as massive of that as Brazil, the TT brand has a global influence that stretches all the way to Japan, through the national instrument, costumes and, in recent times, soca music.

"It is well past the hour that we seize the opportunities before us and finally walk through the door that has been opened for so long and truly maximise the potential of Carnival for the good of our city and country."

Regrello, who also distributed outstanding Carnival prizes for 2018, applauded both the police and the municipal police, under the guidance of ACP Lewis and ACP Zamsheed Mohammed and their team, for ensuring law an order in the city.

"This year, San Fernando has been blessed to have a Carnival free from intense criminal activity and unblemished by violence."