Mark: Crisis in transport

OPPOSITION Senator Wade Mark is concerned that TT does not have a proper public transport plan. Mark made his comments during a public hearing held yesterday by the Land and Physical Infrastructure Joint Select Committee (JSC) at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre.

Mark said it did not appear the country had a public transport plan for the last 28 years. “We were like Rip Van Winkle, sleeping while the rest of the world progresses in transport,” he claimed. Works and Transport Ministry acting chief technical officer Mahadeo Jagdeo said the country has a public transport plan but it has not been updated regularly.

Ministry permanent secretary Sonia Francis-Yearwood also said a new public transportation policy is being developed. Toco/Sangre Grande MP Glenda Jennings-Smith was concerned that Rural Development and Local Government Ministry officials could not say why a new traffic plan for Sangre Grande was aborted last week.

Jennings-Smith said 40,000 of her constituents are affected. She said proper answers must be provided at JSC hearings

UWI Senior Transportation Engineering lecturer Dr Trevor Townsend said studies have shown that a bus rapid transit system will suit TT. Townsend also said during peak periods, 50 per cent of vehicles on the Priority Bus Route (PBR) are “light private cars.”

He said the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) could increase its passenger uplift by 30 per cent if these vehicles were not on the PBR. Townsend was disappointed that the PBR was opened up to light vehicles during Carnival.

He said this was time to tell people “leave your cars at home and take the bus.” Townsend said the PBR was a vital artery to get people in and out of Port of Spain when there are emergencies.

PTSC general manager Bashir Mohammed said the PTSC currently services 48 per cent of its routes and achieves “49 per cent of on time performance.”

Mohammed said PTSC is now seeking to acquire more buses to use on its main routes in Trinidad. He said the PTSC is seeing the results of a model bus service it launched in Tobago months ago. Mohammed said PTSC commuters in Tobago have increased from 20,000 to 43,000.

“Once we provide a reliable service, our commuters gradually get on board and start using our service.” Acting Highways Division director Navin Ramsingh disclosed that the Works and Transport Ministry is working with PTSC to launch two park and ride pilot projects for north-south and east-west commuters respectively, later this year.

While he felt the water taxi service was great, Townsend did not feel it should be subsidised to the tune of $100 per passenger. “I think they should pay for it, “ Townsend said. Townsend also called for the establishment of a transit authority to effectively manage TT’s public transport.