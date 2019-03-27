Man arrested for selling wife’s jewellery

A 44-year-old Caroni man was arrested yesterday morning after selling his wife's jewellery without her knowing.

Police said his wife was looking for her jewellery at around 8 am but could not find it in her wardrobe, where she kept it.

She went to a nearby jewellry store, whose owner said her husband had recently sold some jewellry there.

She called the police and he was arrested.

The jewellry was valued at over $10,000.

In an unrelated incident hours later, a 30-year-old Carlsen Field man was arrested after he and another were caught stealing goods behind a grocery in Chaguanas.

Police said at around 2.15 pm a customer told a the security guard that two men were loading items behind the building. The guard saw the men and called the police.

Members of the Chaguanas CID questioned one of the men and arrested him.