Hector: Tobago’s youths must improve work ethic

Shomari Hector

“While it is a difficult truth to admit, particularly as a politician and a young man, it is a necessary truth that we would have to confront and confess.”

So said Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Assistant Secretary of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour Shomari Hector as he agreed overwhelmingly with historian Dr Rita Pemberton who strongly criticised the island’s poor work ethic, saying it would negatively affect the island’s quest for internal self-government.

Speaking in a monthly lecture series hosted by the Tobago Writers Guild and Tobago Library Services last week at the Scarborough library, Pemberton said, at a time when Tobago is clamouring for greater autonomy in managing its affairs, the attitude to work of many people on the island left a lot to be desired.

Addressing reporters at the People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago’s Council monthly press conference in Scarborough on Monday, Hector referred to a motion that he brought to the THA on February 28, this year, calling for youths across the island to embrace the opportunities for self-development through innovation, creativity and industry. The motion, at the time, received overwhelming support at the assembly.

To that, he said, as a result, one could have greater appreciation for Pemberton’s view.

“We are, in fact, growing to become a people whom, if we continue, not many of us may be proud to associate ourselves with.

“We are simply saying to us today – and we are using this vehicle of this media conference to be able to call on the Tobagonian man, to call on the Tobagonian woman, to call on the Tobagonian youth to channel their energies, all of their conscious energies, to ensure that we can become a more productive people. Our days for excuses are over.”

He said the narrative should now be of young people who see in themselves the responsibility for developing the island, and called on young people to take responsibility for their own future.

“Our destiny is ours, and its construction or its demise rests solely and squarely on our shoulders.

“We are simply saying as an island council that young people must now rise to the occasion, that young people must see in themselves the responsibility to challenge the status quo, to change the narrative about the island’s productivity, to combat all of these crippling issues in our society and to ensure that we can rise as a people from glory to glory.”