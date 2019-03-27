Ex-TT goalie Jack has eyes on TTFA presidency

Ex-TT goalie Kelvin Jack

FORMER national goalkeeper Kelvin Jack has revealed he is eyeing the presidency of the TT Football Association (TTFA) when elections are called in November. Jack revealed as much on a social media post to Facebook group, Wired 868 Volley, on Monday, indicating that even if he doesn’t run, he’ll back the candidate he thinks is viable to replace current president, David John-Williams.

Jack described John-Williams’ current tenure as “an absolute nightmare for TT football.” In the post, Jack, who represented the country at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, said, “The damage he has orchestrated and his arrogance defies belief. I know I have publicly criticised him before and on each occasion I’ve always made the point that he needs to take advice from knowledgeable people. I even made it known my lines are open if he ever needed tangible solutions to the many obstacles plaguing TT football.”

Jack has played football locally, ironically for John-Williams’ club, W Connection, as well as San Juan Jabloteh, and he also ran out for English clubs such as Gillingham and Scottish side, Dundee. He believes this wealth of experience as a player and his overall travels could bring something to the fore as he thinks change is needed to improve player and coach relations, and establish financial stability within the organisation.

“Over the last year, I have been in talks with various stakeholders in TT about becoming the TTFA president or supporting a driven individual in doing so. I believe, without question, I have the necessary tools, passion, know how, discipline and professionalism to effect lasting and tangible change. The potential in our football is vast and untapped... the hole we are in really bothers me... it depresses me at times.

I love my country with an unrelenting passion,” Jack continued.

His intent comes on the heels of several issues permeating throughout the TTFA at this moment, including the association’s bank account being frozen due to unpaid wages in a tiff with the national fustal team. The TT Football Referees Association (TTFRA) vice-president Osmond Downer has also questioned the recent election of Richard Quan Chan and Anthony Moore as vice-presidents of the TTFA, replacing Joanne Salazar and Allan Warner. To rub salt in the TTFA’s wounds, Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh, in the High Court, ordered the body to make all its financial information, including details of the controversial Home of Football project in Couva, available to board member and TT Super League president Keith Look Loy this month in a bid to ensure transparency and accountability has been adhered to – which the current president has remained adamant has been the case.

“It is time DJW leaves and I mean, he should resign now, today.. I will keep all posted as to my attempts to run for office or support a great candidate in doing so,” Jack concluded.