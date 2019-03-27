Epilepsy highlighted in info drive

Members of the Seizure Awareness Foundation of TT pose for a photo holding up a purple frame as they staged a clinic yesterday along the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain to highlight the issue of epilepsy.

ISSUES of physical and mental health assumed full focus on the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain, yesterday morning, as members of various non-governmental organisations and the Ministry of Health undertook a three-hour-long information drive to raise awareness of epilepsy and issues related to the condition.

Speaking with Newsday, manager of the Ministry of Health’s Mental Health Unit Ashvini Nath said the occasion was organised to increase public knowledge of epilepsy and provide support to those living with the condition.

“We partnered with the North Central Regional Health Authority and the Seizure Awareness Foundation of TT. It’s a one-day event aimed at having discussions around epilepsy.

“We (the ministry) intend to formulate a plan of action for epilepsy so that we can target strategic areas that are outlined from the Pan American Health Organisation’s (PAHO) plan for epilepsy.”

She also said while epilepsy is a neurological disorder, not a mental illness, epileptics were more prone to developing depression later in life.

Among the services offered at yesterday’s drive were free screenings, basic first aid and health education aimed at informing the public on developing healthy lifestyles.