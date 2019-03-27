EOG stands committed to investing in TT

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley greets Ezra Yacob, EOG executive vice president, exploration and production at the Office of the Prime Minister, St Clair, Port of Spain on Tuesday. Also pictured from left is: Minister of National Security Stuart Young, William Thomas, Pat Woods, and George Vieira of EOG. PHOTO COURTESY OPM

The Prime Minister, on Tuesday, met with a high-level delegation from EOG Resources at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, where EOG informed Dr Keith Rowley that it had, in the last few days, approved a prospective exploration and production schedule for TT for the next five years.

Their plan includes the deployment of a number of wells for both production and further exploration which is based on their analysis of recent state-of-the-art seismic work.

The EOG team included chairman and chief executive officer William Thomas, executive vice president, exploration and production, Ezra Yacob, exploration and production, vice president and general manager, international, Pat Woods, and George Vieira, managing director, EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd.

Minister of National Security, Communications and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister the Honourable Stuart Young also attended the meeting.

The energy company, the third largest gas producer in TT, reaffirmed its commitment to TT and said notwithstanding the current competitive global environment, they intended to continue investing in this country.

EOG has been operating locally for more than 25 years, and is actively expanding operations and increasing their investment here.

The company met with the PM in March last year, as follow-up to Rowley’s visit to Houston where he met with Thomas and other executives at the energy company’s headquarters. During this visit, Thomas indicated to Rowley that, “EOG was moving apace to ramp up production and they remain focused on TT.”