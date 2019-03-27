Duke, Mohammed into men’s singles semis Shell Tranquillity Open 2019

FINALIST in last year’s men’s singles, Akiel Duke moved within one match of a return to the Shell Tranquillity Open final, yesterday, after recording a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Richard McLetchie at the tennis courts on Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.

Duke, the number-two seed, maintained his blistering form, following a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Ethan Wong in the second round.

Duke’s quarter-final win meant he booked a spot against Adam Ramkissoon in the last-four stage of the men’s singles. Ramkissoon, seeded seventh, ousted fourth-seeded Jerome Ward, who retired while trailing 7-6(4), 4-1.

Meanwhile, Mohammed made light work of sixth-seeded Krystan Valentine, winning 6-0, 6-0 and booking a semifinal spot against fifth-seeded Richard Chung, who was at his best to defeat the third-seeded Keshan Moonasar 6-1, 6-1.

In the veterans doubles, second-seeded pair Dion Auguste and Ricky Villaroel secured a gruelling, yet impressive come-from-behind 2-6, 7-6 (5), 10-8 victory over McColin Fontenelle and Sonny Williams.

Last evening, Moonasar was back in action, pairing with Scott Hackshaw in their men’s doubles quarter-final match against Ebolum Nwokolo and Ronald Robinson, which concluded after press time, along with two other matches in the same category. Moonasar was also scheduled to play in the mixed doubles semifinal, along with Yin Lee Assang, against Nabeel Mohammed and Shenelle Mohammed, but that match was rescheduled for today because of a clash in he schedule.