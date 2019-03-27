D'Abreau, Orosco, Harris star at TTCF meet

RYAN D'Abreau, Kemp Orosco and D'Angelo Harris all won two events when the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) hosted an endurance event at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Friday.

D'Abreau of Arima Wheelers won both the juvenile men's scratch race six-lap event and the junior men's elimination event.

In the elite men's category, Orosco of Team DPS was the top rider winning both the elite men's scratch race ten-lap event and the elite men's elimination. Harris of Rigtech Sonics was the number one cyclist among the juniors copping gold in the junior men's scratch race ten-lap race and the junior men's elimination race. D'Abreau, Orosco and Harris won the most outstanding cyclists awards in the juvenile, elite men's and junior men's categories respectively.

The racing committee of the TTCF thanked Xterra Cycle Club and PL Singh for sponsorship and continued support to the sport of cycling.

RESULTS

Elite Men Scratch Race (Ten Laps)

Kemp Orosco - Team DPS; Darius Beckles - Unattached; Nathan Alexander - Team Woods

Junior Men Scratch Race (Ten Laps)

D'Angelo Harris - Rigtech Sonics; Joshua Rawlins - Southclaine; Rodell Woods - Team PSL

Juvenile Men Scratch Race (Six Laps)

Ryan D'Abreau - Arima Wheelers; Devante Lawrence - Arima Wheelers; Mickel Lopez - Rigtech Sonics

Tinymites Scratch Race (Four Laps)

Judah Neverson - Rigtech Sonics; Jarel Mohammed - Southclaine; Aaron Matas - Rigtech Sonics

Masters Open Scratch Race (Ten Laps)

Desmond Roberts - Team PSL; Pat Nelson - Breakaway; Marlon Joseph - Hummingbird

Elite Men Elimination

Kemp Orosco - Team DPS; Darius Beckles - Unattached; Nathan Alexander - Team Woods

Junior Men Elimination

D'Angelo Harris- Rigtech Sonics; Tariq Woods - Team Woods; Rodell Woods - Team PSL

Juvenile Men Points Race

Ryan D'Abreau - Arima Wheelers; Mickel Lopez - Rigtech Sonics; Devante Lawrence - Arima Wheelers

Tinymites Scratch Race (Six Laps)

Aaron Matas - Rigtech Sonics; Judah Neverson - Rigtech Sonics; Jarel Mohammed - Southclaine

Masters Open Points Race (Ten Laps)

Desmond Roberts - Team PSL; Earl Gonzales - Madonna Wheelers; Pat Nelson - Breakaway

Team Sprint (Open Event)

Mixed Team - Michael Ackee, Nathan Alexander, Darius Beckles (52.25)

Arima Wheelers - Peter Thompson, Ryan D'Abreau, Devante Lawrence (55.20)

Sonics A - Michel Lopez, Aaron Matas, Masi Williamson (58.20)

Elite Men Points Race (80 Laps)

Jymes Bridges - Team DPS (63 points); Kemp Orosco - Team DPS (53 points); Maurice Burnette - Team DPS (39 points)

Most Outstanding Cyclists

Tinymites - Judah Neverson (Rigtech Sonics)

Juveniles - Ryan d'Abreau (Arima Wheelers)

Masters - Desmond Roberts (Team PSL)

Elite Men - Kemp Orosco (Team DPS)

Junior Men - D'Angelo Harris (Rigtech Sonics)

Special Prize

Tariq Woods - Team Woods