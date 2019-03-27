Charles: Will TT miss UK trade deal?

Rodney Charles

NAPARIMA MP Rodney Charles accused the Government of missing the boat to sign a new trade deal between Caribbean nations and the UK for after Brexit.

Last Friday, British Trade Policy Minister George Hollingbery signed the CARIFORUM-UK Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Despite uncertainty over Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union (EU), a British Government statement said the EPA deal would let Caribbean businesses continue to trade with the UK as they do now, without any additional barriers or tariffs after Brexit. “It eliminates all tariffs on all goods imported from the signing CARIFORUM States into the UK, while those Caribbean states will continue gradually to cut import tariffs on most of the region’s imports from the UK.” The statement said the UK was a key export market for the Caribbean, buying 100 per cent of St Lucia’s banana exports and 69 per cent of Belize’s, plus 81 per cent of Guyana’s sugar export and 64 per cent of Jamaica’s.

Charles was livid that TT had missed out on the signing. “Trinidad and Tobago was notably absent. This means that, unlike these countries, we do not have a post Brexit strategy to ensure that our preferential trade arrangements are maintained, if and when Britain leaves the EU.”

He said once again, under this PNM Government, TT was not at the table for an important deal. “The purpose of the agreement is to safeguard the continuation of trade between the Caribbean region and the UK. This is all part of the path to continue growing the economies, creating jobs and increasing incomes.” He accused the Government of “a complete lack of preparedness.”

Charles recalled in 2016 asking the Prime Minister about TT’s position on Brexit, only to be told there was nothing to be caught flat-footed about.

“So we have no strategy to deal with the EU, our trade agreements with the OECD are languishing in JSC (joint select committee) and the future of our trade agreements with Britain are uncertain.

“Does this PNM regime not realise the importance of finalising a post Brexit plan ahead of time? It is clear that PM Rowley and his ministers are all clueless and cannot comprehend the consequences of not having an effective system in place for post Brexit aftermaths.”

While other Caricom nations were proactive, Brexit was not even on this Government’s radar, he said. “Will they scamper to secure our trade agreements post Brexit?

“Rowley and his Government need to focus their attentions away from blaming the Opposition and towards acting in the best interest of TT and ensuring that our trade agreements with Britain will survive Brexit.”