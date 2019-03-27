Buju stage changed

HIGH Frequency Entertainment, organisers of the April 21 I Am Legend concert to be headlined by Buju Banton has changed the layout of the stage.

The new design shows the main stage with the VVIP area very close by, the VIP area behind and to the left of the VVIP area and the general admission area behind that. It also shows two audio systems positioned in the general area.

Behind the general area there is a section called general seating with “parliament seating” (for specially invited government officials)

at the centre. This comes after concerns were raised on social media about the proposed layout of the stage. The original version showed the main stage set between the general area and the VIP and VVIP areas.

This caused some patrons to question whether they would actually be able to see Buju Banton, as his back would be towards one or other section of the audience at all times.

Questioned then about the proposed layout, High Frequency Entertainment issued a press release saying concertgoers would be completely satisfied with it.

The release went on, “We see, hear and acknowledge the questions raised by all prospective patrons...

“You can rest assured that all patrons will be completely satisfied with visibility of the stage and experience at the venue, on show night.”

The concert will be held at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. This is Buju Banton’s first concert in TT in over seven years. In 2011 he was charged and convicted in the US of illegal possession of a firearm and conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute. He was originally sentenced to ten years in jail, but his sentence was reduced to seven years when a judge dismissed the gun charge.