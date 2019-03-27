A demonic act Neighbours hit murder of teen

FROM MISSING TO DEAD: Netanya Mohamdally, chopped, stabbed and her body dumped in a ravine.

A DEMONIC act!

This was how residents of Gaston Street in Chaguanas described the murder of 17-year-old Netanya Mohamdally whose body was found stabbed, chopped and partially submerged in a ravine on Saturday.

Mohamdally who had gone missing for two weeks was last seen by residents on March 17 awaiting a taxi to visit her father. She lived with her mother Nyla who, when the teen failed to return home, filed a Missing Person report to the Caguanas police.

Calls to Mohamdally's phone went unanswered. Police began searching for the teen who worked at Pennywise in Chaguanas. Investigators believe she was killed and her body dumped in the ravine in Couva. She was found in a pair of short black tights and black vest. An autopsy confirmed death as being caused by multiple chops.

“When I heard she was missing I was really praying that she would return safely. Then I got the news she was found dead. I am still in shock, this is so crazy. What kind of demonic activity is this? Only an evil person would watch a girl and stab her and chop her up over and over,” resident Roger Ramkissoon said.

He said his heart is aching. “She was a young girl who I saw mostly every day in the area walking the road with her mother. Sometimes they would come to buy phone cards by the parlour. They were always so pleasant." Ramkissoon said he mostly saw mother and daughter together except when the teen was going to and from work.

“It really hurts me to know what happened to this child. I hope the family gets justice no one deserves this. No one.”

Another resident said he saw the teen on the day she disappeared. “I passed her on the road walking and she acknowledged me. Then days later I hear she did not come home. Then to hear they find her body. This place is filled with evil and mostly our young people are being targeted,” the man said.

The 55-year-old who asked not to be identified said, “To the person who did this, I am sure you have a mother. How can you take God out of your thoughts to take a life?” Other residents said that on Monday evening Nyla returned to the apartment in tears. “She could not even talk. She was so distraught. I feel it for her.”

Nyla, residents said, packed a bag, locked up the apartment and left. Newsday learnt that she is now staying elsewhere with relatives. No arrest has been made and investigations are ongoing.