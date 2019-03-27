18 charged for flood fraud

EIGHTEEN people have been charged for dishonestly trying to obtain relief for flood damage that their homes had not in fact suffered, Minister of Social Development Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn told the Senate yesterday.

Responding to a listed question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark, she added that three of her ministry's employees were included in those charged.

“A Fraud Squad investigation into fraudulent activity related to the October flood relief exercise commenced on November 13, 2018,” the minister said.

She said that on November 17, several people were charged for fraudulent activities including two ministry employees and an on-the-job trainee (OJT.)

“To date based on information provided by the Fraud Squad, 18 persons have been charged for fraudulently receiving flood relief cheques.” Crichlow-Cockburn listed measures to prevent any future recurrence of fraud.

These included stricter control on access to application forms for emergency relief, use of authorised and trained assessors only, verification of the assessments, review of the policy of disaster relief and an audit review of the flood relief exercise including implementation of recommendations if necessary.

Crichlow-Cockburn could not say how much money had been subject of flood relief fraud, pressed by Mark. She added that as an audit is under way and as the police are still investigating, it was not prudent to reveal such details now.

Asked the status of the staff charged, she said one was permanent, one on contract and one an OJT. Asked by Mark how to prevent a recurrence, she said the ministry was reviewing its staffing needs, even as she promised him things and systems will be in place for the upcoming rainy season one month away.