11 homeless in blaze started by playing with matches

A HOME NO MORE: Pat McIntyre-Prince looks at the ruins of her family’s house at Happy Hill in Basse Terre Village, Moruga yesterday. She and 10 other relatives are now homeless. PHOTO BY LAUREL V. WILLIAMS

A FIRE which started when a seven-year-old girl was playing with matches on Monday night has left 11 people homeless and the family’s pet rabbit —Sparkle — dead.

Relatives told Newsday that the flames spread so quickly that despite their best efforts, they were unable to save any household items. At about 7. 30 pm, fire broke out on the ground floor of the two-storey house at Richardson Street, Happy Hill in Basse Terre Village, Moruga.

The little girl later tearfully told relatives she accidentally started the fire while playing with matches. She was among five children now homeless. They are between the ages of two and 12, and one of them is expected to write the upcoming SEA exams. After the fire, relatives spoke to the children about the dangers of playing with matches.

Yesterday, Pat McIntyre-Prince said she was upstairs with her 22-year-old daughter who was doing assignments for school. They smelled smoke and the wooden flooring felt hot. The two ran downstairs to see what was happening.

“There was smoke coming through all different directions and we realised the house was on fire. I tried to go back upstairs, but the smoke was black. The neighbours came out and tried to put it out, but things started exploding. The house was very old and it happened very fast,” McIntyre-Prince said.

McIntyre-Prince is the cemetery keeper for the Blas Cha Cha Trace public cemetery. All internment records, some dating back to the 1940s, were destroyed. Relatives and residents looked on helplessly as the fire destroyed the house.

“My daughter is in college and all her assignments are gone including the laptop with all her information. I had all the records for the cemetery, that gone too. Nothing was saved.”

McIntyre-Prince said the family don’t have much time to feel sorry for themselves. They need shelter and will be looking to rebuild.

“We have to see how much materials we could gather and clear out the area and start all over again. Many people came forward to help, some brought food, clothing and other stuff. The church is there and everybody said they will bring things. The MP’s office sent grocery items.”