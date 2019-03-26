TTUTA: Failure to pay allowances could affect SEA

SCHOOL supervisors have not been paid their motor vehicle upkeep and travelling allowances since September, according to the TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA).

In light of this, TTUTA is warning the Ministry of Education that its failure to settle this outstanding debt may affect their ability “to perform the administrative functions with which they are usually tasked” for the 2019 Secondary Entrance Assessment Examination (SEA). Close to 20,000 children will sit the SEA on April 4. TTUTA president Lynsley Doodhai appealed to Education Minister Anthony Garcia to address the issue immediately, pointing out: “School supervisors have not received any motor vehicle upkeep and travelling allowances for the current academic year, which began in September 2018. In fact, many of them are owed motor vehicle upkeep and travelling allowances dating as far back as 2017.”

Doodhai stressed, “The importance of SSs to our education system cannot be overstated, as they are essential to the smooth running of the schools. They supervise the work of principals and facilitate the delivery of the curriculum and the maintenance of an adequate and proper learning environment in the schools.”

He said the failure to pay the allowances was inexcusable and unacceptable and that the supervisorsw ere becoming frustrated, demotivated and disenchanted.

He warned, “If outstanding travelling entitlements are not addressed expeditiously then the ability of SSs to visit schools and attend meetings will be severely compromised.”