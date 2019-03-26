Teen murder accused escapes YTC, found 2 years later

AN 18-year-old murder accused who escaped from the Youth Training Centre – now called the Youth Transformation and Rehabilitation Centre – two years ago is back in police custody.

The teen was arrested on Thursday near his home.

PC Davin Nagessar and other St Margaret police arrested him during an exercise at Old Train Line, St Margaret, after they allegedly found him with a pistol, ammunition, and marijuana.

He appeared before magistrate Alicia Chankar in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was not called upon to plead.

Police had outstanding warrants on the man for murder, escaping lawful custody, robbery offences, and arms and ammunition.

The magistrate denied bail and remanded him into police custody.

She adjourned the case to April 18.