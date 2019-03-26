‘Scanny’ Martin’s son killed Policeman shoots gunman

Allan “Scanny” Martin, shot dead in 2015. His son Allan “AJ” Martin was shot dead yesterday by a policeman.

THE son of Allan “Scanny” Martin, who was killed by police during a daring jailbreak in July 2015, was shot dead by an off-duty policeman shortly after midnight yesterday in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

According to police, at about 12.15 am, the policeman arrived at his Chaguanas home in company with his 25-year-old girlfriend who is from Arima. They arrived in the officer’s white Nissan X-trail SUV. The officer opened the gate to his yard.

Upon re-entering his vehicle, he observed via his rear view mirror a vehicle quickly approaching and coming to a sudden stop behind his vehicle. The officer saw two men exit the grey Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV with one approaching the front passenger side of his (the officer) SUV. The man who was masked and wore gloves, pointed a gun at the officer’s face.

The officer drew his service pistol and an exchange of gunfire ensued. Police said the suspect ran north along Amow Street together with the other suspect. Another exchange of gunfire took place. The officer went back to his SUV where he saw a man seated in the driver’s seat of the suspect’s vehicle. This man was detained.

A report was made to the police and the suspect, aged 20 of Railway Road, Chaguanas was taken to the Caroni police station. A team of officers who went in search of the two gunmen later found a man later identified as Allan “AJ” Martin, son of “Scanny” lying in a track along Amow Street, bleeding from gunshot wounds. A mask and gloves were found nearby.

Martin was taken to the Chaguanas health centre where he was pronounced dead. Police said that the suspects’ SUV bore false license plates PDR 6107 and was placed over the original number plates. A third suspect remains at large.

“Scanny” Martin, 42, was killed on July 24, 2015 during a shootout with police on the compound of the Port-of-Spain General Hospital. Martin together with fellow prisoners Hassan Atwell and Christopher “Monster” Selby staged a daring jailbreak at the Port-of-Spain Prison, killing PC Sherman Maynard, 27, as they fled.

The escapees were charged in the high-profile murder case of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul Coolman. Some days after the jailbreak, police found Atwell’s body at Calgary Hill, East Port of-Spain, with gunshot wounds. Selby later surrendered to police.