Tuesday 26 March 2019
Santa Cruz store robbed

Police are investigating the robbery of a store on the Cantaro Main Road, Santa Cruz.

Police said at around 3 pm, the owner, her daughter and a customer were at the Mohammed Variety Store, when three gunmen came in and demanded cash and valuables.

The bandits stole an Acer laptop, a Samsung S8 cellphone, a gold chain, wedding band and a Samsung S7 cellphone, before getting into a silver Nissan Wingroad and driving off.

Santa Cruz CID went to the store, found fingerprints and are viewing CCTV footage of the incident.

