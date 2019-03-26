Retired police officer robbed of shotgun

A 16-gauge shotgun belonging to a retired police inspector was reported stolen on Sunday afternoon when he could not find it after returning home from hunting.

Police said the man went to the Guanapo forest at around 4 pm and took the weapon along with five rounds of .16 gauge ammunition with him. He left the forest at around 10.30 pm and told police he secured the gun in the back seat of his Land Rover jeep.

The man said he drove to the Guanapo river to bathe, keeping the jeep in sight, before driving home at around 11.45 pm. He told police on unpacking his equipment from the car, he noticed the gun was missing.

Police said the man went back to the area on Monday and asked if anyone took it but got no answers.

A report was made and investigators received instructions to seize the man's .38 special revolver which he also has a license for.

More as this becomes available.