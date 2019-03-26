Police investigate murder in Arouca

File photo

A 30-year-old Arouca man died from gunshot wounds in Jade Avenue Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, on Monday.

Police said they received a call about gunfire in the area and when they arrived they saw Quammie Golding, of East Dinsley Gardens, Tacarigua, lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

Police took him to the Arima Health Facility where he was treated and listed in stable condition. He was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he died at about 3.30 pm.

No motive was established for the killing.