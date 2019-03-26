Mohammed moves into men's singles quarter-final

TOP-SEEDED player Nabeel Mohammed progressed to the quarter-final stage of the men's singles yesterday, when action continued in the Shell Tranquillity Open 2019 at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua,

Mohammed progressed with a routine 6-2, 6-0 victory over national junior champion David Rodriguez and now joins Richard McLetchie, Keshan Moonasar, Adam Ramkissoon, Akiel Duke and Krystan Valentine – all winners yesterday – into the last-eight stage.

Duke, the second-seeded men's singles player, made light work of Ethan Wong, winning 6-0, 6-0.

In other men's singles results, Moonasar eased past Ronald Robinson 6-1, 6-2, while Adam Ramkissoon worked overtime to secure a come-from-behind 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Kobe James.

In the men's doubles round-of-16 play, James responded well to his earlier defeat, pairing with Alijah Leslie for a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Sebastien Byng and Zachery Byng.

Scott Hackshaw, meanwhile, opened the day's proceedings with the last round-of-32 men's singles match, and moved into the round-of-16 with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Leslie Moore.

Hackshaw and Moonesar were also in winners' row a second time yesterday as they paired up in a men's doubles round-of-16 victory over Robert Caesar and Marcos West, winning 6-1, 6-1.

Hackshaw will return to action for his round-of-16 singles match this morning.

In the veterans doubles, top-seeded pair Kendall Cuffy/Richard McLetchie got a walkover win over Andy Boyce/Michael Cooper, for a move into the semifinals, while duos of Mark Lee Lum/Nicholas Sellier, number-two-seeded Dion Auguste/Ricky Villaroel and McColin Fontenele/Sony Williams all joined them in the last four.