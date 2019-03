Man shot by girlfriend’s ex

File photo

A 27-year-old Arouca man was reportedly beaten and shot at by a former acquaintance of his girlfriend.

Police said the man was hit behind his head while walking with his girlfriend along Ackbarali Street, Arima, at around 3.20 pm on Monday.

The man turned around and saw his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend holding a gun, which he fired twice.

The man ran away before driving off in his car. La Horquetta Police are investigating.