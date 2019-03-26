Man jailed for robbing his relative

A WOMAN and her 14-year-old son were walking on Delhi Road Fyzabad last week Monday when villager Alvin Thomas and another man accosted them and announced a robbery.

Thomas, who is a relative, stood guard as his accomplice tried to snatch Diane Sirjusingh’s handbag. She resisted he started to beat her. Seeing his mother under attack, Roshan Dindial, intervened and he too was beaten during the melee.

Fearful for his life and the life of his mother, the boy handed over a cell phone value $2,800 and both men then ran off.

PC Sahadeo and other Fyzabad police received a report and launched an investigation. On Thursday they went to Thomas’ home at John Jules Trace, Fyzabad, and arrested him.

He confessed to the crime saying he did not know what came over him that day.

“I was just the lookout,” Thomas told police. PC Sahadeo charged him with assaulting Sirjusingh with intent to rob her and robbing Dindial using personal violence.

Yesterday, Thomas pleaded guilty before Siparia magistrate Margaret Alert who sentenced him to 38 months in jail for the offences.

Sgt Starr Jacob prosecuted and said the incident happened at about 10 am last week Monday. Police, she said, obtained two video footage of the incident, one is 48 seconds and the other 40 seconds. Jacob told the magistrate that Thomas is related to the victims.

The accomplice has not yet been arrested. The magistrate sentenced him to 38 months with a hard labour.