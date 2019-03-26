Korea Film Week

A scene from the movie Secret Reunion.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea is hosting its 2019 Korea Film Week from April 2 - 4 at MovieTowne, Invader's Bay, Port of Spain.

Since 2012, the embassy has been showcasing selected Korean films to TT audiences through the annual film week. As a unique medium of cultural exchange, the embassy believes that films can contribute to fostering mutual understandings among people from different social, economic, and political backgrounds.

The embassy said it hopes the films would provide a valuable opportunity for people to not only experience the diverse world of the Korean films and artistry but will also be a meaningful experience in enhancing the friendship between the two peoples, a media release said. The Embassy also thanked the audience for their continued support over the years.

This year a total six Korean films from a variety of genres were carefully chosen and will screen as follows:

April 2: Run Off, 2-6.30 pm

Secret Reunion, 9 pm

April 3: Anarchist from Colony, 6.30 pm

Little Forest, 9 pm

April 4: Kundo: Age of the Rampant, 6.30 pm

Road Called Life, 9 pm

Admission is free and on a first-come first-serve basis; tickets will be distributed at MovieTowne from tomorrow (two tickets per person).

For more info: 622-9081 or koremb.tt@gmail.com