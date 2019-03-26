Family finds elderly man a week after he died

The decomposing body of an elderly man was found by his two nephews almost a week after he died at a house in Belmont.

Police said the man identified as Arthur or "Jim", was found on Monday by relatives at around 3 pm. Arthur lived at Condrington Street, East Port of Spain, but was staying in Belmont at the time of his death.

He was originally thought to have been murdered, but a district medical officer (DMO) who went to the scene ruled the death to be accidental and said the man hit his head when he slipped and fell.

The DMO said the death may have occurred sometime late last week due to the advanced state of decomposition.