Water quality testing for World Water Day

Environmental Officers of the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment operates the multi parameter sonde (equipment used to test water quality) at a wetland site in Tobago.

AS World Water Day was observed last Friday, water quality testing was done across Tobago. Environmental officers from the THA’s Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment (DIQE) were seen monitoring fresh water, brackish water and saltwater sites as well as wetlands situated throughout the island.

Newsday understands that 29 freshwater sites, 13 brackish water sites (salt and fresh), 16 saltwater sites and wetlands situated throughout the island were monitored and data collected on pH, temperature, total dissolved solids (TDS), salinity, dissolved oxygen (DO), nitrate, turbidity and specific conductivity.

In a press release, the Division said that World Water Day highlights the importance of fresh water and the sustainable use of fresh water sources.

The release added that the Division will continue to do its part to monitor the quality of fresh, brackish and salt-water sites to understand how the waterways are being impacted and to implement measures to maintain clean, safe water or reduce anthropogenic impacts and/ or pollution caused by human activity. The DIQE said added that in addition to human consumption, water is necessary to sustain plant, animal and marine life and therefore its quality is important.