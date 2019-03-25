US warns TT govt about trading with China

WITH TT’s government anxious to create jobs to replace those terminated with the closure of State-owned Petrotrin, American expert on international affairs in the Caribbean and Latin America Dr Evan Ellis is advising government to be careful and not let its vulnerability compromise its better economic judgement.

Noting the acceleration of Chinese businesses and investments in major projects, Ellis, a Research Professor at the US War College Strategic Studies Institute warned that that such investors could take advantage of a country’s vulnerability based on a need. He advised government to do its due diligence to ensure transparency and compliance of all TT’s regulatory framework.

Ellis who is here to talk about Chinese investment in the Caribbean, said small, vulnerable Caribbean states and Latin American countries often throw aside competitive procurement procedures, compliance with environmental, labour laws and other legislative framework, with the lure of gift giving, access to great big loan fund and equity investment. In cases like these, he said attention must be paid to details, including how to get out of a contract if there is non-compliance, or countries could find themselves being duped.

He told members of the Greater San Fernando Chamber on Thursday night,” I don’t know too much of your politics, but I have come to learn about some of your projects. I understand one of the difficult things affecting the local economy is the closure of Petrotrin and 5,200 jobs associated with that loss.

“I understand your government is anxious to find 5,200 replacement jobs. One of the options which have been expressed is building a great big dry dock facility for which China Harbour Engineering would come into US$500 m of the people’s money.”

“Another option to build the Phoenix Park Industrial Complex in which China’s Beijing Construction Engineering Group Co. Ltd (BCEG)) has said if you give us the money to do this, we promise you really great content. After we build, we will use our contacts to bring in about 50 or 60 important Chinese companies and they would provide 5,000 jobs for you all.”

“Sometimes when you are most vulnerable is the time when you are at your greatest need, “Ellis said advising that this is the time when due diligence must be done especially when taxpayers money is being spent.

The La Brea dry dock facility, will include deep water channel excavation, offshore reclamation and terminal land construction and is expected to yield 3,500 direct jobs and 5,700 indirect jobs in the southwestern peninsula when it begins later this year.

China Harbour has a 30 percent equity in the facility for which it executed a cooperation agreement for the development over a three-year period at a cost of US $500 million with the National Infrastructure Development Company.