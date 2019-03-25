Suspended SRP shot by police

File Photo by Shane Superville

A Valencia man was shot and wounded after he pointed a gun at police last night.

Valencia police were on patrol near the recreation grounds along KP Lands, La Plata, at around 9.20 pm when two men ran towards their car, calling for help.

When questioned the men said they were being chased by another man who wanted to kill them.

Police saw a man, who they recognised as a special reserve police (SRP) officer running towards the men and stopped him.

The man allegedly pointed a gun at police, who shot him.

Police seized a pistol and ammunition and took the man to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he was treated.

They said the SRP was on suspension and is before the court on charges.