Never take feedom for granted Spiritual Baptists reminded

SPIRITUAL Baptists danced and sang as they marched through the streets of San Fernando from Carib Street to Harris Promenade on Saturday, where the Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler Baptist Village was opened.

Bishop Leon John commenting on the freedom and ease in which they were able to undertake this exercise recalled not so long ago this would have been would have been punishable by arrest and imprisonment.

He said many today still do not understand, “when we march the streets of San Fernando it is not just an event, but it is a statement we are making. We recall a time when we could not keep a Baptist gathering in a place where people could see us. We had to be in the forest and hide to worship our God.”

“What happens now as we commemorate the liberation, we ask the police who used to lock us up to come and stop the traffic on the streets so we could march. It is more than marching, it is making a statement and when we can assemble here and worship as we did, in front of the Police station, in front of the City Hall, we have to understand the statement we are making.”

Bishop John called on the congregation which included San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, PNM deputy political leader Joan Yuille-Williams and political leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdulah, to cherish the freedom their forefathers struggled for.

Abdulah agreed, saying, “we must never take anything for granted, particularly freedom, your faith or the trade union movement because there are those who wish to see that crushed and destroyed. The world today is one where racism and discrimination is raising its ugly head all over.

“Whether it was the shooting in New Zealand or repression elsewhere. Don’t believe for a moment because you have a public holiday, and we could march the streets that there are people who still look down at you and see you are a lesser person.”

Yuille-Williams encouraged members of the faith to believe that they have been liberated and behave accordingly. “And stop walking around with a yoke around your shoulders. When you walk about with a burden on your shoulder and do it to other people, you are not real.

“Release yourself from the pain, release yourself from the pressure. You can’t be liberated when you talk about the past and want to cry. You eh liberated yet. Shout and be happy. You worked hard for it (freedom). Tell others how they could be free.”

The former government minister said Baptists need to get out of the confines of the church and spread the power and passion of the Spiritual Baptist faith to the wider community to effect the change. Regrello agreed, saying they have lost the tradition of going out into the community, which was a norm on Wednesday’s, to spread the message. “As we get modern and we progress, we are losing those values, the practice. I make a special appeal to leaders to retain that nexus so that young people can know about it.’se divided we will fall.”