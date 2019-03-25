Murray calls for support for new head of WI cricket

Deryck Murray

DERYCK MURRAY is calling for support from the regional cricketing public, after yesterday’s Cricket West Indies (CWI) elections, which saw the duo of Ricky Skerritt and Dr Kishore Shallow defeat the incumbents Dave Cameron and Emmanuel Nanthan to become the new CWI president and vice-president respectively.

When contacted yesterday afternoon, the former Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies wicketkeeper/batsman said, “I’m very pleased with the result. I think it’s a great opportunity for us to open the pathway for the very many changes that are needed in West Indies cricket to try to bring about a change in our fortunes, on and off the field.

“I hope that the public, the government, the corporate sponsors, the players and the fans would all rally together behind Skerritt and Shallow to help us to address the myriad of problems that are needed for us to rebuild West Indies cricket.”

On Saturday, Murray openly expressed his support to the Skerritt-Shallow team, joining former captains Sir Vivian Richards, Clive Lloyd, Darren Sammy, as well as Sir Andy Roberts and Roger Harper.

Asked if their public show of support was planned or coincidental, Murray replied, “It was a spontaneous reaction because all of us are aware of the problems facing West Indies cricket. We had countless governance committee reports, all pointing to the same thing.

“I think we’ve just been hoping for something like this. Skerritt and Shallow have provided a catalyst for this outpouring of calls for change.”

The tenure of Cameron and Nanthan has been mostly controversial.

Last week, Cameron lashed out at the former players, who supported Skerritt’s candidacy, for their lack of success off the field and at the administrative level of West Indies cricket.

According to the former TTCB (Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board) president, “Not just the last few years but for quite some time before, West Indies cricket has been in decline. We all harbour dreams of West Indies cricket going back to the dominance of the previous century.

“We have all been crying out for this kind of change, so let’s hope this happens sooner rather than later.”

Asked what should be Skerritt and Shallow’s immediate focus, Murray responded, “They have a 10-point plan. It’s optimistic. I think it’s probably 101 plans that they’ll want to have to address the issues. It’s a start and we need to make sure we rally around and support them to revitalise West Indies cricket.”