Moses responds

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dennis Moses

ASKED yesterday if his presence at the meeting in Barbados marked a change in TT’s position of non-interference and non-intervention in Venezuelan affairs, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses said, “Certainly not!”

“It represents but a continuation of TT’s in expressing our impartial position that would have been nourished and nurtured over the recent past via at least over the two to three years and that allows us to hold talks with all the parties concerned and major stakeholders to this ongoing difficulty within Venezuela.” When asked if there were any new information gathered from Guido’s presentation in Barbados on Saturday, Moses said, “Yes, in certain quarters certainly, but I will prefer to leave that to the press release which would have been released or has to be released shortly.”

Moses spoke briefly on the meeting with Guaido after the official opening of the Diego Martin Sporting Complex which he and Prime Minister Dr Rowley attended.

(Reporting by MARLENE AUGUSTINE)