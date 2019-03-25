MOSES MEETS WITH GUAIDO Days after PM reiterates non-interference

TT’S ROLE: Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses, left, is seen in this photo of Caricom Foreign Ministers who met on Saturday in Barbados with self-proclaimed interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaido. This photo was posted to Guaido’s twitter account.

DAYS after Prime Minister Dr Rowley quoted the United Nations charter as he reiterated TT’s position of non-interference and non-intervention into the political affairs of Venezuela, came news yesterday that this country’s Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses, was part of a Caricom team which met with Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido.

Moses was among representatives which included Caricom Secretary General Irwin La Roque and Jamaica’s Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith who met on Saturday with members of Guaido’s team in Barbados. This followed a meeting of the Lima Group in that country recently.

A release from the Caricom Secretariat confirmed the meeting saying that in accordance with the decision of Caricom Heads of Government to provide good offices in facilitating a peaceful resolution to the Venezuela crisis, through a meaningful internal process, a delegation of Caricom Foreign Ministers met with Guaido and his representatives in Bridgetown on Saturday. Guaido joined the discussion via video conference.

The release stated that the Foreign Ministers acknowledged the meeting as a significant initial step in a series of potential engagements that should unfold by agreed mechanisms, within the framework of the Constitution of Venezuela and the rule of law.

The meeting, the release added, provided a greater understanding of Guaido’s views and perspectives on how to move forward in the search for peaceful solutions, as well as his willingness to take part in meaningful discussions. The participants also thanked Canada for facilitating the convening of the meeting.

IS TT NOT INVOLVED?

At the post Cabinet press conference last Thursday, Rowley addressed the media on the Venezuela issue and reiterated his government’s non-interventionist policy towards the crisis in Caracas. He said TT “now stands tall and proud” over its non-interventionist stance.

However, earlier this year, Minister Moses quietly journeyed to Caracas to attend the inauguration of the incumbent Nicolas Maduro for a second term as President of Venezuela, seen by many as this TT’s recognition of Maduro’s government.

TT then chose to abstain from an Organisation of American States (OAS) vote which called for the non-recognition of Maduro’s regime.

Guaido, who declared himself Constitutional President of Venezuela in January, in direct opposition to embattled incumbent Maduro, tweeted about Saturday’s meeting on his official twitter page (@jguaido).

“Today we participated for the first time in a meeting with Caricom where we shared our vision for the crisis in Venezuela and our plan. In the new Venezuela, we will have the best relationship with the Caribbean to the benefit of our region,” Guaido tweeted.

Included were two photos, one which appeared to be a screenshot of him from a remote location wearing headphones as he called in to the Barbados meeting, and a second, showing a group shot including Moses, Smith and La Roque with other participants.

The meeting was apparently facilitated by the Canadians and Canadian High Commissioner to Barbados Marie Legault, is in the group photo, standing next to Moses. The representatives are supposedly scheduled to meet with a team representing Maduro sometime this week as well.

TRUMP’S THANK YOU

The timing of Saturdays meeting with Guaido — and its attendees — is interesting. It comes one day after US President Donald Trump invited five Caribbean heads of government to meet with him at his Mar-a-Lago private resort in Florida last Friday.

These leaders — Jamaica’s Andrew Holness, St Lucia’s Allen Chastanet, Haiti’s Jovenel Moise, the Dominican Republic’s Danilo Median and The Bahamas’ Hubert Minnis — all supported the OAS’ January 10 resolution, along with the US. TT, Barbados and St Kitts and Nevis (current Caricom chair) all abstained.

The heads of government of TT, Barbados (PM Mia Mottley) and St Kitts (Timothy Harris) were also part of a Caricom negotiating team that met with the UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres in January to discuss peaceful resolutions to Venezuela’s political conflict.

The group also requested to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and had been scheduled to meet with him on Ash Wednesday, but that meeting was inexplicably cancelled.

Trump’s meeting last Friday with the five Caribbean leaders, was as a Reuter’s article reported, proffered as a thank you for their support of US-backed Guaido.

The US president reportedly promised “a high-level delegation from the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, the US development lender, would visit (these countries) within 90 days.”

Their support of Guaido led to the meeting, the Reuters article said, although the White House did not make investment conditional on that support.