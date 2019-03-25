Ministry: Schoolboy gun rapper video old, issue dealt with

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

THE Education Ministry yesterday said a video which has been widely circulated on social media over the past week, of a teenage boy brandishing a pistol while rapping, is over a year old.

The ministry, via a press release, said on being made aware of the video, it investigated and found the video had been dealt with by the authorities both at the boy's school and at the level of the police.

The release said the ministry places a high priority on student safety and immediately investigated when it first became aware of the video, which it pointed out was not filmed at any school, the release said.

The student, the ministry release said, is currently under the supervision of its Student Support Services Division, and the relevant guidance officers and school social workers have been assigned to assist him.

Understanding that though the video is old, it could still be a cause for concern for students, teachers and parents of the school the boy attends, security protocol has been enhanced at that school and the TTPS will be making intermittent checks to ensure that the school population remains at ease, the ministry assured.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia highlighted the quick work of the Student Support Services Division and the School Supervision and Management Division in their response.

He said, "Issues of gun violence have been surrounding us everywhere locally, regionally and internationally. Though the video in question did not show the young man using the firearm, it is still cause for concern that it was accessible. The ministry will continue to work with the police and other private entities to educate our students on the dangers of guns and why they should not be taken lightly.”

He thanked the public who brought the ministry's attention to the video without spreading it further.

“Managing these challenges without the spectacle and sensationalism must be the priority for all of us,” Garcia said.