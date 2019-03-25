MATT elections next month

Vernon Ramesar

The Media Association TT (MATT) yesterday installed vice president Joel Julien as the interim president following the resignation of Vernon Ramesar.

Ramesar was thanked for his leadership, inspiration and guidance over the past 23 months. Julien will head the media association until April 27 when elections will be held. Ramesar announced his resignation as the MATT president for personal reasons which would not allow him to continue his two-year tenure.

Ramesar made the announcement following a MATT meeting yesterday. All seven positions in the executive – president, vice president, treasurer, secretary, assistant secretary and two floor members – are up for election. Nominations for all positions opened yesterday.

Members of the media that are interested in contesting any of the positions should signal their intentions by e-mailing MATT at mattexecutive@gmail.com. The deadline date for nominations is April 23.