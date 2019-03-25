Kamla appears to be ready for govt

THE EDITOR: I listened intently to UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the Monday Night Forum in Tunapuna and once again she showed what was needed in our country – sound, effective leadership.

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that the PNM has been in government for almost four years and, after spending more money in its first three years than what the PP spent in the same time, there’s nothing to show for it.

Imagine, over $150 billion spent since September 2015 and nothing to show but more taxes, higher crime levels and high inflation. And massive layoffs and mismanagement.

It cannot be disputed that the former government, led by Persad-Bissessar, brought about significant improvements in people’s lives. More than 55,000 jobs were created under the PP, while the Keith Rowley administration has created over 30,000 unemployed citizens.

Persad-Bissessar’s plan for national economic transformation to create jobs and reduce the massive unemployment that was created by the PNM is what’s desperately needed right now.

Through diversification and moving away from all investments from the oil and gas sector we would be able to have a more stable economy and not one that solely depends on oil prices.

I think the time has indeed come to answer the UNC leader’s call for all those who are interested in nation building and national development to step up and be ready to serve.

MICHAEL ROGERS, Fyzabad