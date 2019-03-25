From autism awareness to action

World Autism Awareness Day was created to promote the full participation of all people with autism.

DR RADICA MAHASE

APRIL 2 is World Autism Awareness Day and April is Autism Awareness Month. In good Trinbagonian style many will try to profit from this "celebration". Last year we saw organisations calling on people to wear blue and clothing stores offering sales on blue clothing – never mind that blue is not the colour of autism! (The blue ribbon represents prostate cancer; the autism ribbon is multi-coloured – red, yellow, light blue and dark blue).

We might even see our local version of Light it up Blue with blue lights projected on buildings (a campaign of the NGO Autism Speaks in the USA) and businesses will have autism cups and boxes, etc.

How do we observe Autism Awareness Day/Month in such a meaningful way so that the people with autism will benefit in ways that can create tangible changes in their lives? When we wear something blue or put blue lights on a building how is that impacting on those with autism? If these kinds of celebrations bring awareness then how can we translate this awareness into action and create positive changes in the everyday lives of those with autism?

The following are just a few things that can be done:

Adopt a Family for the month of April. Businesses can reach out to families from lower income brackets who struggle on a daily basis and help them in whatever way possible – food, transport cost, purchase medical supplies, etc. What happens after April you might ask? Sometimes when individuals are struggling they just need a little push and the help in April can very well be that push that might help them to stand on their own after. What might be "liming money" for some of us might actually be an income for some families.

Employ someone special – we do have high-functioning individuals with autism from late teens upwards who are at home because no one will hire them to work. This is really sad and unfortunate because all they need is someone patient enough to supervise them and they can be gainfully employed. Even if it’s an internship or part-time employment, it is an opportunity for that special individual to use his or her skills. The benefits are beyond financial as the individual can build self-esteem, feel useful, and contribute to the family’s income. That general sense of doing something productive can bring positive changes in a person’s life.

Become peer helpers: This is especially suitable for primary and secondary school students. Schools can encourage their students to come together, as a class or as a group and reach out to children with autism whether in their school or in their community. They can socialise with those with autism and get to know them better. This is valuable for both the individual with autism who will get an opportunity to make new friends, spend time with other children their age (especially important if the child does not attend a school) and for the "normal children" who will get an opportunity to learn empathy, understanding and inclusion.

Give a technological device to someone with autism – The United Nations theme for 2019 World Autism Awareness Day is Assistive Technologies, Active Participation. It emphasised “the use of assistive technologies for persons with autism as a tool in removing the barriers to their full social, economic and political participation in society, and in promoting equality, equity and inclusion.” Technology is especially important in the Trinbagonian context where so many children and adults with autism are not enrolled in schools or are not employed. They are at home without access to the proper tools for intellectual development. Tablets and iPads with the correct programmes and apps can stimulate them and help them to learn.

Support Autism T&T will willingly act as facilitator for any of the above. We will be happy to put any individual, organisation or institution in touch with children and adults with autism from lower economic backgrounds. Usually at Christmas we undertake our Angels for Autism project where we distribute tablets and iPads to children/adults with autism who are not enrolled in schools. In light of the UN’s theme we are doing this project throughout April.

Anyone who wants to join us or want us to guide them towards those with autism can contact us at 791-1320 or ttautismnetwork@gmail.com. You can also find us on Facebook and Instagram. Let us celebrate Autism Awareness Month in a truly meaningful way.

