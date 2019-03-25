Fake police kidnap 3: No ransom demanded

Aaron Roopnarine, 20, was kidnapped by men posing as police at the Cunupia mini mart where he works yesterday afternoon PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA

Two men, who identified themselves as police officers, allegedly kidnapped three people in Cunupia on Sunday.

Members of the Cunupia Police Station and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) said the trio Shazam Hosein, 30, and brothers Aaron Roopnarine, 20, and Sunil Roopnarine, 21, were standing inside the Freeport Mini Mart at around 4 pm when a white Toyota Hilux and a Nissan Almera stopped near the store.

Two men came out of the vehicles and walked into the store identifying themselves as police, then told Hosein and the Roopnarine brothers they needed to speak to them regarding a robbery.

The "fake police officers" drove away with the men and their families have not heard from them since.

Members of the AKU and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3 were informed and they are viewing CCTV footage.

Police said the three men are not known to be involved in anything illegal and said contrary to earlier reports no ransom has been demanded for their return.

They also said the suspects were not police officers.