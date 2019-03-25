Bandit held after Piarco robbery

A 25-year-old San Juan man is in custody after he and two others robbed three men at a house in Piarco yesterday.

Police said the men were at a house on Factory Road, Piarco, at around 11 am when three gunmen came in, announced a robbery and beat the men. They stole a silver chain and pendant and $1,130 in cash.

The bandits left the house and were walking along Mohan Trace, Piarco, when they were spotted by Piarco police, who were responding to a report of the robbery.

The suspects saw the police and ran into some bushes.

One pointed a gun at the police, who fired three shots at him. The man was unharmed but dropped his weapon and surrendered.

Police seized the air rifle the man used in the robbery.

Hours later, at around 1.42 pm, an attorney was robbed at her Tunapuna office. Police said the 37-year-old woman heard one of her employees screaming and saw two men approaching her office on her CCTV camera.

She hid for a while and when she came out realised cash and cigarette packs were missing.