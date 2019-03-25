3 cops arrested for girl’s rape

Three police officers were arrested on Friday in relation to the rape of a 15-year-old girl and are awaiting charges.

Police said the girl and her parents went to the Sangre Grande Police Station on Friday to make a report and told investigators that one of their neighbours, a police officer, picked up the teen from her Rio Claro home and took her to Barrackpore where he raped her.

The girl was interviewed and taken to the Rio Claro Health Facility where she was medically examined.

Police said three police officers are in custody.

The matter has been transferred to the Child Protection Unit.