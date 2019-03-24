Venezuelans denied entry, sues State

HIGH COURT judge Justice Carol Gobin yesterday ordered that eight Venezuelans, out of 14 rejected by immigration at the Piarco International Airport on Thursday, not to be deported, pending the outcome of their lawsuit against the State.

In her written ruling, Gobin gave an interim order stopping the rejection order against the Venezuelans and allowed them to file their claim by tomorrow challenging the decision to refuse them entry. The Venezuelans are being represented by a team of lawyers from Regius Chambers – Wayne Sturge, Mario Merritt, Lemuel Murphy, Abigail Roach, Kirby Jackson, Shirvani Ramkissoon and Keishel Grant.

On Thursday, 14 Venezuelans were denied entry and according to their attorneys, they were not given any reason. Merritt said in the absence of an acceptance by TT, the Venezuelans are in the care of the airline that brought them, Venezolana. The airline, he said, does not have an office in the country and a local travel agency was the one caring for them. Merritt told Sunday Newsday that of the 14, eight were housed at a guest house in Arouca.

The Venezuelans are locked in their rooms with no cellphones, he said, and are kept in rooms with more people than beds. He added that none of the Venezuelans were told why they could not enter the country after they presented the necessary documents and information on their finances during their stay. Two brothers who came with a letter from their relative in TT were separated after one was denied entry and the other allowed to enter. Merritt said there was an arbitrary denial of his clients which needed to be addressed.