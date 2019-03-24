TT grappling with corruption culture

Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff Mayers

CORRUPTION is a cancer which has infiltrated every facet of society, so much so, that despite billions being spent world wide to clamp down on such illegal activities in public office and in the corporate world, corruption is more prevalent than ever.

Reuben Lifuka, Vice President of Transparency International, expressed his frustration as he spoke with Newsday last Friday following the TT Transparency International's anti-corruption conference.

He said corruption is such an epidemic in many places in the world, including Trinidad and Tobago, because it has become part of the culture and is practiced at every level of society.

“There is this notion that corruption only happens in the public service and big business,” Lifuka said. “If we could recognise that corruption happens in different forms and at all levels and we all have responsibility to bring this to an end, then we would be making progress. But for a number of us, we don’t recognise a problem even exists.”

Corruption culture, or what Lifuka called “silent corruption” is a manner of corruption that is not regularly highlighted, because it has serious implications. It suggests some people who accuse others of corruption fail to recognise their own unethical acts. Lifuka gave a few examples:

“Here is a medical doctor working for a public hospital who decides not to report to where he works but go and run his private practice and still expects to be paid by government. That is corruption.

"Then there is a teacher who doesn’t show up for class for the semester yet still wants to be paid by government. That is corruption. If you talk to this doctor and teacher and tell them that what they are doing is a form of corruption, they don’t recognise it,” Lifuka said.

President of the TT Transparency Institute, Dion Abdool agreed with Lifuka saying that in several cases, people in the public service – even at the lowest levels – would enter into the position with the best intentions but end up conforming to and sometimes partaking in the culture of corruption.

Abdool said the TTTI’s mandate is to change the culture of corruption in the public and private sectors, and develop a sustainable solution to corruption.

The TTTI has attacked the culture of corruption from many different angles. On Thursday last, TTTI launched the Business Integrity Country Agenda which welcomes entities in the private sector in the fight against corruption.

TTTI also engaged politicians and parliamentarians in a project where the institute held workshops with parliamentary committees and got views from parliamentarians on what they thought were the issues and their solutions.

Abdool said the most important project for TTTI has been the Integrity Club School project. “If we can influence the minds of those who will be the leaders of the country 21 years from now, that is what we are interested in. We are aiming for a sustainable change, starting with our children…because if we put them in the broken system they will be broken too,” he said.