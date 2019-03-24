Tots and Tumblers flip to all-around gold

Members of host club Tots and Tumblers warm up for the floor routine at the club’s 23rd annual invitational We Flippin 2019, at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook, yesterday.

TOTS and Tumblers Gymnastic Club dominated the all-around competition when the club hosted its 23rd Annual Invitational We Flippin 2019, at the Woodbrook Youth Facility ,in Port of Spain, yesterday and Friday.

The meet included a number of local, regional and international clubs. The local clubs competing were Gymnastics Explorers (GEXP), Gymakron (GAK), Golden Stars Gymnastics Academy (GSTAR), House for Gymnastics (HFG), Lee’s Gymnastics (LEE), Olympia Gymnastics Club (OGC), St Andrew’s Gymnastics (SAG), Teamwork Gymnastics (TWG), along with host club Tots and Tumblers Gymnastic (TTG) Club. Dolphin Gymnastics and Health Academy (DOL) represented St Vincent and the Grenadines, Flip Gym (BDS) are from Barbados and the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation (WHG) are visiting from the US.

In the level one all around competition (beginners), which comprised competitors of all ages, the TTG duo of Isobel Alleyne and Heaven Simmonds-West finished first and second with scores of 38.850 and 38.000 respectively. Angelique Weekes of Lee’s Gymnastics ensured it was not a clean sweep for TTG ending third with a score of 37.800. Each participant in the all-around competition must attempt the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and the floor exercise.

The same clubs dominated level two with Zinniah McDonald (TTG), Gabrielle Webb (TTG) and Nandini Kanta (LEE) claiming the top three spots respectively. McDonald was the clear winner ending with a score of 38.400, Webb was second with 37.675 and Kanta was third with 37.575.

Level eight, which involves more of the seasoned athletes, was won by Sidney Charles of TTG (37.425), followed by Zara-Marie Glen of TTG (35.875) and Erin Pinder of BDS (35.175).

OTHER RESULTS (All around)

Level Three

Robyn-Myha Adams - TTG

Sophia Mitchell - TTG

Lexine Joseph - LEE

Level Four

Alexia Pouthier - TTG

Zahra Casimir - TTG

Rachel Mitchener - WHG

Level Six

Keneisha Belfon - TTG

Dominque Alfonso - TTG

Kayla Kirnon - BDS

Level Seven

Jaelen Sobers - TTG

Jodelle Brumant - TTG

Tyona Small - OGC