Tobago’s poor work ethic Spoke in the wheel of internal self-government

Crown Point, Tobago. Photo: Marshelle Haseley

A noted historian has strongly criticised Tobago's poor work ethic, saying it will impact negatively the island's quest for internal self-government.

Dr Rita Pemberton said at a time when Tobago is clamouring for greater autonomy in managing its affairs, the attitude of many people on the island to work left a lot to be desired.

Pemberton was the main speaker at the third instalment of the monthly lecture series, hosted by the Tobago Writers Guild and Tobago Library Services last week at the Scarborough library.

Her lecture was titled: How The Cocrico Came To Town: Law, Environment and Society in Tobago since 1962.

The lecture used the Cocrico, a national bird, as a metaphor for how Tobago transitioned in the period after Independence and Hurricane Flora in 1963.

Pemberton said, the Tobagonian of yesteryear was "a highly-valued individual".

"They were considered trustworthy. They were considered reliable. They were considered hardworking," she told the gathering.

However Pemberton, who once headed the Department of History, UWI, St Augustine, observed dependability and diligence among the workforce in Tobago has eroded to the point where workers now had to be imported from Trinidad.

"Not that they are better, but the service from our workforce is decidedly poor and this is something we have to address. I mean, the island is going nowhere with no autonomy if you do not have a workforce that is reliable."

Pemberton said stories about lack of performance in Tobago abound.

"Turn up to work at 8 to 4, many turn up at 9 or 9.30 (am). When they come in, they still have to go for breakfast, then they go for lunch. They take an hour, go in the mall and do all kinds of things, then leave early to pick up their children and they get paid for the entire day."

Pemberton further related an incident, some years ago, where, she was told, a department in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) had organised a birthday party.

"The workers closed the office, went off to the birthday celebration during working hours and, I am told, at the expense of the THA."

She also noted the island's reputation for skilled craftsmen was no more.

"People building houses, masons, shoemakers, dressmakers, well, don't try to build a house in Tobago and employ Tobago workmen. Just don't try. Everybody tells you, don't do it.

"So, we have a poor work ethic. We have undermined the reputation that we once had and we are asking for autonomy. How is that going to work if you can't serve your own self, what is going to happen to the island's business?"

In her discourse, Pemberton lamented that, at this point in the island's development, questions are still being asked about 'Who is a Tobagonian?'"

"That is something we have to get clear because some people see a Tobagonian as somebody who resides in Tobago. So, if you were born and you resided and you left and you didn't come back, it seems as though, in some people's minds your status has been eroded.

"Then there are some people who are Tobagonians, live outside and would like to make contributions in a variety of ways but they cannot because they are living here and as far as they perceive, their efforts are not welcomed. We have to do something about that.

"Exclusion is never a good thing and if people feel they belong and they have basis for belonging, I think they should be given a chance."

Pemberton said Tobago's status as an island was indeterminate.

"Some people think dependency. Some people want autonomy. Some people think we should shut up and behave ourselves. What are we?" she asked.

The fourth lecture will be held on April 18 (Holy Thursday), at Charlotteville Library with economist Vanus James as the main speaker. James is expected to speak on issues relating to the development of the small fishing community.