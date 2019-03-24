Tobago athletes shine on day one

Levi Cudjoe, right, and Rogill Torres compete in heat five of the boys Under-20 400m event at the Carifta trials at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, yesterday.

TRIPLE jump duo Amber Mayhew and Kelsey Daniel were among the Tobago athletes impressing on day one of the Carifta trials at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday.

It would not have been an easy task for Mayhew as she had nobody to push her being the only athlete in the girls Under-17 triple jump. However, Mayhew made it look easy as she made the standard of 11m on her first attempt with a 11.45m leap. Mayhew, of Goodwood High, in Tobago, fouled on three attempts and had efforts of 10.51m and 9.81m on her other successful attempts.

Daniel of Tobago club Kaizen Panthers, who only had one other competitor in the boys Under-20 triple jump, also made the mark with his first jump of 15.51m. The distance was comfortably over the Carifta standard of 15m.

Other field athletes also made the Carifta standard as Christopher Crawford of Tobago Falcons cemented his place on the TT team in the boys Under-20 discus. After efforts of 46.31m, 45.75m and a foul on his third throw Crawford delivered on his fourth attempt with a 51.22m throw which was followed by 45.05m and 50.07 on his last two attempts. Crawford also made the Carifta qualification mark earlier this season.

TT won multiple medals in javelin at the 2018 Carifta Games and Antonia Sealy ensured this country would be represented in the girls Under-20 javelin. She threw the spear 42.77m to make the standard of 40m. Kymoi Noray of Tobago club Zenith, who made the qualifying standard earlier this season, was second with a distance of 38.10m.

Justin Guy of Kaizen Panthers won the boys Under-20 110m hurdles finals in 14.08 just getting under the qualification time of 14.11. The TT sprinters could not be left out as Ayla Stanisclaus and Akilah Lewis made the mark of 11.71 seconds in the girls Under-20 100m event. Stanisclaus of Roxborough Secondary School and Rising Super Stars Phoenix won the final in 11.58 followed by Lewis of Concorde in 11.65.

The trials will continue today from 10 am as TT will try to earn more Carifta spots for the 2019 edition which takes place in Cayman Islands from April 20 to 22.