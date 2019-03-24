Students with disabilities in a broken system

Cause An Effect co-founder Laura Escayg.

STUDENTS with disabilities and their parents face a broken system and Education Minister Anthony Garcia should admit its deficiencies, says Laura Escayg, co-founder of disabilities non-profit organisation Cause An Effect.

Escayg, whose 14 year-old son Isaiah is severely disabled, responded to a contribution by Garcia in the Senate on March 12 on a private motion by Independent Senator Paul Richards who called on Government to allocate adequate funding, reform of the appropriate legislation and revise policies on children with special needs.

Garcia in his response said "this ministry and this Government is cognizant of our responsibility where children who are afflicted with special needs are concerned and we are doing everything possible to ensure that their needs are taken care of adequately." He also said he did not know anywhere in the education system where students are deprived of equal treatment.

Escayg in an email response said she was "not amused but curious" as to how the minister came up with the idea that his ministry is doing everything possible to attend to the special education needs of children with disabilities.

"You see for the past four years and even before this administration came into power, parents of children with disabilities have been and continue to tell a different story across the disability community. His surprise when the child with Autism fell off the balcony (11-year-old Rihanna Reed from Maloney back in January) and he found out she wasn’t enrolled at school, his dismissal of Senator Richards’ concern, those are just two instances that gave me pause."

Escayg said depending on the child’s diagnosis some parents are facing discrimination when they try enrolling their children into primary schools both public and private.

"On the flip side if the schools are not being provided with the adequate supports then it becomes difficult for teachers to cope with the special educational needs of those children. There are parents who have had to quit their jobs to home school their children because they waited for over five and more years for aides from the Student Support Services Division, who never arrived."

She said there are also former employees of the Student Support Services Division that have spoken with Cause An Effect privately about having to use money out of their own pockets to buy tools needed to work with the children they serviced at schools.

"That in itself is a travesty and does not reflect positively on the minister’s statements that children with disabilities are being treated equally or adequately."